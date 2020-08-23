Menu

Crime

Homicide unit investigating after man found injured near bus shelter

By Kim Smith Global News
Posted August 23, 2020 7:20 am
Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Saturday morning in northeast Edmonton.
Edmonton’s homicide section is investigating after a man in his 60s died after being found injured near a bus shelter in the area of 118 Avenue and 42 Street.

Pedestrians found the man around 4 a.m. Saturday and called 911. The man was treated by EMS and taken to hospital where he died.

Investigators believe that an altercation between the man and another person took place shortly before his death.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS:  Edmonton senior gets refund after gift card scam

Police are looking for any dash-cam footage from vehicles that were parked in the area or that drove by the area, between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

