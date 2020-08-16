Edmonton police set up CCTV camera in Mill Creek Ravine following attempted sexual assault

Edmonton police have installed a CCTV camera in the Mill Creek Ravine near 97 Street and 89 Avenue in response to an alleged attempted sexual assault on a 63-year-old woman in the area last week.

The camera is part of a six-month pilot project launched by the Edmonton Police Service last month.

Of the recorded video, police say they’ll only keep footage needed for law enforcement investigations. Video is only available for a 24-hour period, and if it’s not used within that time frame, it’s erased.

Eight cameras were set to be turned on in early July and up to 30 are expected to be installed throughout the six months. Police say the cameras will help identify suspects in a crime, protect either personal or business property and ensure public safety.

As for the one at the Mill Creek Ravine, residents have mixed reactions.

“I like it. As a female I think it’s good,” resident Rita Polywkan said. “To me, this is a step in the right direction. I’m not for big brother but I am for protection for females.”

Resident Helenka Popiel said she was concerned by how obvious the camera is.

“[If] someone were to attempt something awful, they might avoid where the camera is [or] go into a more hidden area but you can’t surveil a forest everywhere,” Popiel said.

Police did not say how long the camera will be at the trail or if more will be added to the area.