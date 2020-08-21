Edmonton police investigate shooting in city’s northeast

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police said a man was sent to hospital in serious condition after being shot Thursday evening.

Police said officers were called to an apartment building in the area of 42 Street and 139 Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots.

Officers found a man in serious but non-life threatening condition after being shot, police said. The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Eric Beck, Global News

Police said they are looking for a suspect, but there is no immediate danger to the public.

