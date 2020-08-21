Menu

Crime

Edmonton police investigate shooting in city’s northeast

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 12:55 am
Edmonton police investigate a shooting that left one person in serious condition on the northeast end of the city, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate a shooting that left one person in serious condition on the northeast end of the city, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Eric Beck, Global News

Edmonton police said a man was sent to hospital in serious condition after being shot Thursday evening.

Police said officers were called to an apartment building in the area of 42 Street and 139 Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots.

READ MORE: 17-year-old charged in Alberta shooting

Officers found a man in serious but non-life threatening condition after being shot, police said. The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Edmonton police said one person was shot in the area of 42 Street and 139 Avenue.
Edmonton police said one person was shot in the area of 42 Street and 139 Avenue. Eric Beck, Global News
Edmonton police said one person was shot in the area of 42 Street and 139 Avenue.
Edmonton police said one person was shot in the area of 42 Street and 139 Avenue.

READ MORE: Police say shooting death of 19-year-old in deep south Edmonton a homicide

Police said they are looking for a suspect, but there is no immediate danger to the public.

Surveillance video of man wanted in south Edmonton homicide
Surveillance video of man wanted in south Edmonton homicide
