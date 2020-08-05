Menu

Canada

17-year-old charged in Alberta shooting

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 5:21 pm
A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that happened on Saturday south of Edmonton.

Thorsby RCMP said the teenager — who cannot be named — is facing six charges, including aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and two counts of pointing a firearm.

READ MORE: 70-year-old man killed in crash near Thorsby

A person was shot at a home in Warburg, Alta. at around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to police. The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the accused youth has been released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26 in Breton Provincial Court.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest man wanted in connection with homicide southwest of Edmonton

RCMP are not looking for any other suspects.

