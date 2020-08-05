17-year-old charged in Alberta shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that happened on Saturday south of Edmonton.

Thorsby RCMP said the teenager — who cannot be named — is facing six charges, including aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and two counts of pointing a firearm.

A person was shot at a home in Warburg, Alta. at around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to police. The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the accused youth has been released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26 in Breton Provincial Court.

RCMP are not looking for any other suspects.

