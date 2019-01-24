70-year-old man killed in crash near Thorsby

A senior died in a two-vehicle collision west of Thorsby in central Alberta on Wednesday morning.

RCMP and emergency services responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the crash on Highway 39 at Range Road 25, located between Warburg and Sunnybrook.

Police believe a pick-up truck pulling onto Highway 39 from a residential driveway and a pick-up truck travelling east on Highway 39 collided.

The 70-year-old man behind the wheel of the truck that drove on to the highway died on scene. Police said the 60-year-old man in the other truck was not injured.

Thorsby RCMP said traffic was diverted for four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

RCMP did not release the identity of the man who died.

Thorsby is about 50 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.