Crime

Second man charged with murder following March shooting deaths of Alberta men: RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 3:45 pm
Updated June 13, 2020 3:56 pm
Jacob Sansom and his uncle Morris Cardinal on an undated hunting trip together.
Jacob Sansom and his uncle Morris Cardinal on an undated hunting trip together. Supplied

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has charged a Glendon, Alta., man with two counts of second-degree murder for a double homicide shooting in March, according to a news release issued Saturday.

Police charged Roger Bilodeau, 56, in the deaths of Jacob Sansom, 39, of Nobleford, and Maurice Cardinal, 57, of Bonnyville.

READ MORE: ‘A heart of gold’: Family remembers Alberta man, uncle found dead north of Edmonton

Bilodeau was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing Friday and is set to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on June 18.

Double homicide recap

On March 27 at 9:30 p.m., two vehicles stopped on a rural road near Glendon, which is northeast of Edmonton, police said.

Officers said people in both vehicles got into a verbal fight, which turned physical.

“A third vehicle arrived on the scene and several shots were fired by the accused, which resulted in the [deaths] of the victims,” RCMP said.

READ MORE: ‘Makes no sense’: Alberta woman can’t fathom why husband, uncle slain on hunting trip

On March 28 at 4 a.m., Bonnyville RCMP responded to a call about two bodies on the road near a parked truck.

After autopsies on March 31, officials deemed the deaths homicides.

READ MORE: Second-degree murder charges laid in shooting deaths of Alberta men

On April 2, police said Anthony Bilodeau, 31, of Glendon, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for Sansom and Cardinal’s deaths. Police could only confirm that Roger and Anthony are related but would not say how.

Family, friends remember Nobleford man found dead north of Edmonton
Family, friends remember Nobleford man found dead north of Edmonton

Relatives said Sansom and Cardinal were on a hunting trip at the time.

