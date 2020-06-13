Second man charged with murder following March shooting deaths of Alberta men: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has charged a Glendon, Alta., man with two counts of second-degree murder for a double homicide shooting in March, according to a news release issued Saturday.

Police charged Roger Bilodeau, 56, in the deaths of Jacob Sansom, 39, of Nobleford, and Maurice Cardinal, 57, of Bonnyville.

Bilodeau was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing Friday and is set to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on June 18.

Double homicide recap

On March 27 at 9:30 p.m., two vehicles stopped on a rural road near Glendon, which is northeast of Edmonton, police said.

Officers said people in both vehicles got into a verbal fight, which turned physical.

“A third vehicle arrived on the scene and several shots were fired by the accused, which resulted in the [deaths] of the victims,” RCMP said.

On March 28 at 4 a.m., Bonnyville RCMP responded to a call about two bodies on the road near a parked truck.

After autopsies on March 31, officials deemed the deaths homicides.

On April 2, police said Anthony Bilodeau, 31, of Glendon, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for Sansom and Cardinal’s deaths. Police could only confirm that Roger and Anthony are related but would not say how.

Relatives said Sansom and Cardinal were on a hunting trip at the time.

