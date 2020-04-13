Police looking for dashcam video in south Edmonton shooting investigation

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, March 29, police said shots were fired in front of Cobbs Bread, located in the strip mall at 111 Street and Ellerslie Road SW.

It’s not known if anyone was injured.

Several businesses are located in the strip mall, along with condo buildings nearby.

Police said a number of people called to report hearing gunshots between 9:30 p.m.and 9:45 p.m. that night.

Police said what led up to the shooting and the number of vehicles involved are under investigation.

“We are asking anyone that may have witnessed this event or has any information pertaining to the events or persons involved to contact us,” Sgt. Eric Stewart said.

Police also want to hear from people with dashcam video of the area during that time.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.