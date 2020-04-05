Menu

Crime

Man arrested, section of Gateway Boulevard closed after report of gunfire: Edmonton police

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted April 5, 2020 5:33 pm
Edmonton police on scene at a south side motel, Sunday, April 5, 2020. .
Edmonton police on scene at a south side motel, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News

Edmonton police closed a section Gateway Boulevard on Sunday as officers investigated a report of gunshots at a hotel.

Police said a call was made from a Royal Lodge staff member at around noon regarding what she believed were gunshots in the area.

READ MORE: Man taken to hospital after being hit by police vehicle following chase in Edmonton

Edmonton police shut down Gateway Boulevard in the area of 38 Avenue and sent in their tactical team.

Edmonton police said a 40-year-old man was arrested on a charge of mischief after a report of gunshots on the south side, Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Edmonton police said a 40-year-old man was arrested on a charge of mischief after a report of gunshots on the south side, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News
Edmonton police said a 40-year-old man was arrested on a charge of mischief after a report of gunshots on the south side, Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Edmonton police said a 40-year-old man was arrested on a charge of mischief after a report of gunshots on the south side, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News

Officers found three spent fireworks in one of the hotel rooms and a 40-year-old man was arrested.

Warren Stonechild was charged with mischief.

