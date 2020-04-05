Man arrested, section of Gateway Boulevard closed after report of gunfire: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police closed a section Gateway Boulevard on Sunday as officers investigated a report of gunshots at a hotel.

Police said a call was made from a Royal Lodge staff member at around noon regarding what she believed were gunshots in the area.

Edmonton police shut down Gateway Boulevard in the area of 38 Avenue and sent in their tactical team.

Edmonton police said a 40-year-old man was arrested on a charge of mischief after a report of gunshots on the south side, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News

Officers found three spent fireworks in one of the hotel rooms and a 40-year-old man was arrested.

Warren Stonechild was charged with mischief.

