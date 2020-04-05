Man arrested, section of Gateway Boulevard closed after report of gunfire: Edmonton police

Edmonton police closed a section Gateway Boulevard on Sunday as officers investigated a report of gunshots at a hotel.
Police said a call was made from a Royal Lodge staff member at around noon regarding what she believed were gunshots in the area.
Edmonton police shut down Gateway Boulevard in the area of 38 Avenue and sent in their tactical team.
Officers found three spent fireworks in one of the hotel rooms and a 40-year-old man was arrested.
Warren Stonechild was charged with mischief.
Edmonton Police Service to enforce COVID-19 public health orders
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS