Man taken to hospital after being hit by police vehicle following chase in Edmonton

Edmonton police have arrested a man after a chase led to “brief contact” between the suspect and a police vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that just before 2 p.m., patrol officers were in the area of 100 Avenue and 110 Street when they observed what was believed to be a personal robbery in progress.

Police approached the two individuals involved and the male suspect ran away.

The officers followed the man and tried to intercept him with their vehicle, during which “brief contact was made between the male suspect and the bumper of the police vehicle,” a spokesperson said.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS but has since been discharged.

Police arrested the man on outstanding warrants. There were no additional charges laid and police continue to investigate.

