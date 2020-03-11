Man taken to hospital in serious condition from central Edmonton home

Edmonton police are investigating an incident that occurred overnight on Wednesday near Commonwealth Stadium and sent a man to hospital.
Officers and paramedics were called around midnight to a home on 86 Street near 113 Avenue in the Parkdale neighbourhood.
Police haven’t provided details on what happened, but Alberta Health Services said paramedics took a man to hospital in serious condition.
A home was taped off, and several police cruisers were parked in the area.
More to come.
