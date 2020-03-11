Man taken to hospital in serious condition from central Edmonton home

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating an incident that occurred overnight on Wednesday near Commonwealth Stadium and sent a man to hospital.

Officers and paramedics were called around midnight to a home on 86 Street near 113 Avenue in the Parkdale neighbourhood.

Police haven’t provided details on what happened, but Alberta Health Services said paramedics took a man to hospital in serious condition.

A home was taped off, and several police cruisers were parked in the area.

More to come.

