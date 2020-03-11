Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man taken to hospital in serious condition from central Edmonton home

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 9:09 am
Edmonton police investigating at a home on 86 Street near 113 Avenue in the Parkdale neighbourhood on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Edmonton police investigating at a home on 86 Street near 113 Avenue in the Parkdale neighbourhood on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Global News

Edmonton police are investigating an incident that occurred overnight on Wednesday near Commonwealth Stadium and sent a man to hospital.

Officers and paramedics were called around midnight to a home on 86 Street near 113 Avenue in the Parkdale neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in central Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood

Police haven’t provided details on what happened, but Alberta Health Services said paramedics took a man to hospital in serious condition.

A home was taped off, and several police cruisers were parked in the area.

READ MORE: Residents concerned after fire breaks out at another vacant home in central Edmonton

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimeedmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSAlberta Health ServicesEdmonton crimeEMSParkdale113 Avenue86 StreetParkdale neighbourhoodParkdale Edmonton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.