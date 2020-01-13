Menu

Crime

2nd-degree murder charge laid in central Edmonton shooting death

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 12:11 pm
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 103 Avenue and 115 Street Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. .
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 103 Avenue and 115 Street Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. . Global News

A 31-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in central Edmonton in early December.

On Dec. 3, 2019, police were called to a family dispute at an apartment building near 103 Avenue and 115 Street.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in central Edmonton

When police arrived, a 45-year-old man was found lying on the ground in medical distress. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police later identified the victim as Arthur Charles Edward Beauchamp. An autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Man’s shooting death in central Edmonton ruled a homicide; police seek information about vehicles

On Jan. 8, police arrested Michael Tyrel Arnold at a central Edmonton residence.

Arnold has since been charged with second-degree murder in Beauchamp’s death, along with three counts of breaching a firearms prohibition order.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton police said Monday they are not looking for any other suspects in the homicide.

