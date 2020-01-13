2nd-degree murder charge laid in central Edmonton shooting death

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in central Edmonton in early December.

On Dec. 3, 2019, police were called to a family dispute at an apartment building near 103 Avenue and 115 Street.

When police arrived, a 45-year-old man was found lying on the ground in medical distress. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police later identified the victim as Arthur Charles Edward Beauchamp. An autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound.

On Jan. 8, police arrested Michael Tyrel Arnold at a central Edmonton residence.

Arnold has since been charged with second-degree murder in Beauchamp’s death, along with three counts of breaching a firearms prohibition order.

Edmonton police said Monday they are not looking for any other suspects in the homicide.