Man’s shooting death in central Edmonton ruled a homicide; police seek information about vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for information about two vehicles that may have been seen in the area at the centre of a homicide investigation.

Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, police said they responded to a 911 call regarding a family dispute at a home near 103 Avenue and 115 Street.

A 45-year-old man was found lying on the ground in medical distress outside a nearby apartment building. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in central Edmonton

On Friday, police identified the victim as Arthur Charles Edward Beauchamp. He died of a gunshot wound and his death has been ruled a homicide, police said.

Police are now asking the public to come forward if they saw a grey Nissan Rogue or a clean white pick-up truck near 103 Avenue and 115 Street on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the vehicles or Beauchamp’s death is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

An EPS supplied stock photo of a 2018 Nissan Rogue, similar to one police believe was in the area of 103 Avenue and 115 Street Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Courtesy, EPS Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 103 Avenue and 115 Street Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Global News Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 103 Avenue and 115 Street Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Global News Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 103 Avenue and 115 Street Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Global News