Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in central Edmonton

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate the death of a man found lying on the ground outside of a central Edmonton apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., police said they responded to a 911 call regarding a family dispute at a home near 103 Avenue and 115 Street.

Emergency crews arrived to find a 45-year-old lying on the ground outside of the apartment building in medical distress.

On Tuesday, at least four police vehicles could be seen parked outside the apartment building, which was cordoned off by police tape.

The man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries, police said in a media release Tuesday night.

Police would not release further details.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 103 Avenue and 115 Street Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Global News