Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Edmonton police taped off an alley north of 118 Avenue near 84 Street after an injured man was taken to hospital on Friday morning.

Alberta Health Services said it took a man to hospital with serious injuries shortly after 5 a.m.

Edmonton police investigating in an alley near 118 Avenue and 84 Street in central Edmonton on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Dave Carels, Global News

Police were on scene investigating, but officers were not able to say what happened.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has requests in to EPS to find out more.

— More to come…