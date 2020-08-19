Police release composite sketch, surveillance video of suspect in south Edmonton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have released a short piece of video taken outside a south side motel where a 48-year-old woman was found dead at the end of May, in hopes of solving the woman’s homicide.

On May 24, police were called to the Royal Lodge just off Gateway Boulevard near 38 Avenue. Lisa Arsenault was found dead inside one of the motel suites.

Lisa Arsenault (left) is seen with her sister Ashley Kowalewski (right). Supplied

Arsenault’s death was ruled a homicide but the cause of her death was not released.

In early June, police released a photo of a man they called a person of interest in the case.

On Wednesday, a composite sketch and an eight-second video clip of the man were released by police. The video shows a man walk out of a motel suite at the Royal Lodge, close the door and walk away.

In a news release Wednesday, Edmonton police called the man a suspect in Arsenault’s homicide.

Edmonton police released a composite sketch of a suspect in the homicide of Lisa Arsenault. Courtesy, Edmonton police

Police also released images of a vehicle, described as a silver Dodge Magnum, that officers said the man may have been driving at the time.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Edmonton police believe a suspect in Lisa Arsenault’s homicide may have been driving a silver Dodge Magnum. Courtesy, Edmonton police