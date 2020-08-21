Edmonton police lay 1st-degree murder charge in Lisa Arsenault homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old man from Camrose, Alta., has been charged with first-degree murder in the May 24 death of Lisa Arsenault.

Police were called to the Royal Lodge just off Gateway Boulevard near 38 Avenue where Arsenault, 48, was found dead inside one of the motel suites. Her death was ruled a homicide but the cause of death was not released.

On Wednesday, a composite sketch and an eight-second video clip of a man were released by police. The video shows a man walk out of a motel suite at the Royal Lodge, close the door and walk away. Police said the man was a suspect in the case.

On Friday, police said “as a result of public tips,” Ian Stewart Gainer was arrested Thursday and later charged with first-degree murder.

