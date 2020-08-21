Menu

Crime

Edmonton police lay 1st-degree murder charge in Lisa Arsenault homicide

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 2:20 pm
Edmonton police release sketch, video of suspect in Lisa Arsenault homicide
WATCH (Aug. 19): Family of south Edmonton homicide victim Lisa Arsenault are desperate for answers and so are police. As Kendra Slugoski explains, investigators have released surveillance video and other pictures in hopes of tracking down the suspect in the woman's murder.

A 32-year-old man from Camrose, Alta., has been charged with first-degree murder in the May 24 death of Lisa Arsenault.

READ MORE: Sister of Edmonton homicide victim speaks out as Indigenous community calls for action

Police were called to the Royal Lodge just off Gateway Boulevard near 38 Avenue where Arsenault, 48, was found dead inside one of the motel suites. Her death was ruled a homicide but the cause of death was not released.

Read more: Police release composite sketch, surveillance video of suspect in south Edmonton homicide

On Wednesday, a composite sketch and an eight-second video clip of a man were released by police. The video shows a man walk out of a motel suite at the Royal Lodge, close the door and walk away. Police said the man was a suspect in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Photos of person of interest in south Edmonton motel homicide released by police

On Friday, police said “as a result of public tips,” Ian Stewart Gainer was arrested Thursday and later charged with first-degree murder.

Family of woman killed in Edmonton motel speaks out
Family of woman killed in Edmonton motel speaks out
