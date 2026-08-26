Suspect in Chucky-style mask accused of terrorizing people arrested

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A man accused of harassing and terrorizing people in Philadelphia while wearing a Chucky doll Halloween-style face mask has been arrested nearly two weeks after police were seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia announced the news on Tuesday, saying that Zymire Hughes, 22, was wanted by Philadelphia Police “for terrorizing citizens in Center City Phila.”

“The U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia and the USMS Nevada Violent Offender Task Force arrested Hughes at 8 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is being held in Clark County Detention center waiting extradition back to PA,” authorities added.

Zymire Hughes was wanted by @PhillyPolice for terrorizing citizens in Center City Phila. @USMS_Philly and the USMS Nevada Violent Offender Task Force arrested Hughes at 8pm in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is being held in the Clark County Detention Center waiting extradition back to PA. pic.twitter.com/eFfBG0o5Bh — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) August 26, 2026

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“Tonight, the fear that one man brought to the Philadelphia community comes to an end,” Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said after Hughes’ arrest.

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“By hiding behind a Chucky-style Halloween mask, Hughes terrorized Philadelphia residents and believed he could evade law enforcement. He was wrong. His arrest should send a clear message,” Clark said. “You can hide your face, but you can’t hide from the elite investigators of the U.S. Marshals Service.”

During a news conference on Aug. 20, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner alleged that Hughes had been “running around in Center City, scaring people, terrifying people.”

“He also has a warrant for his arrest. If Zymire Hughes was trying to scare people, make them run, who’s scared now? Who’s running now? We have reason to know that Zymire Hughes is trying to avoid a warrant on his arrest on misdemeanour and felony charges in relation to only one of what we understand to be many victims,” Krasner said.

Last week, police released a statement saying, “On Wednesday, 8-12-26 at approximately 5:30AM, the complainant was chased by a masked offender in the area of 1500 JFK Blvd. The offender made threatening comments as they approached causing the complainant to stumble and sustain injury.”

Police said the suspect fled into a subway station after the incident took place.

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Police said the suspect is described as 16-20 years old and five feet eight inches tall with a “thin build wearing a white baby doll style Halloween mask with black hair and a black/blue plaid backpack.”

“If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately,” police added.

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During a press conference on Aug. 17, Philadelphia police Capt. Jason Smith said that during a 20-minute time span, the suspect “was able to accost a good many people, most of which haven’t come forward yet.”

In an instance captured on surveillance video, Smith said the suspect chased a female jogger whom he allegedly asked, “Are you ready to die?”

The woman ran away screaming for help and injured her leg, Smith said.

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Smith said the jogger came forward and there are believed to be at least six other people that the suspect ran up to “attempting to scare or antagonize.”

The person was wearing a “Chucky doll Halloween-style face mask,” Smith said, referring to the doll from the Child’s Play horror franchise.

“There’s a clear indication that he’s filming this for his own purposes,” Smith added. “He’s targeting men and women, just whoever he appears to come across.”