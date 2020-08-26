Man found dead near Edmonton bus shelter victim of a homicide: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was found dead near a bus shelter in Edmonton’s Beverly neighbourhood last week was the victim of a homicide, police said on Wednesday.

The autopsy on Russell William Storoschuk was completed on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old died from blunt trauma, according to the medical examiner.

Police were called at around 4 a.m. Saturday after pedestrians found the man injured in the northeast neighbourhood. The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Saturday morning in northeast Edmonton. Global News

Family spoke to Global News on Saturday and said Storoschuk was a resident of Edmonton. The victim’s step-daughter said the family was stunned by the manner of death.

Police believed a fight happened between Storoschuk and another man before his death.

“It was a shock because he was such a nice guy and he loved people. He was very outgoing and just had his life taken away so fast,” Storoschuk’s step-daughter said.

Police continue to ask for witnesses to come forward as well as anyone with dashcam footage from vehicles parked in the area or traveling through between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Aug. 22.

Anyone with information about this incident or what led up to it is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.