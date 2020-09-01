London, Ont., prodigy eyeing U.S. Kids Golf World Championship

Send this page to someone via email

Talon Nov may one day become a household name in the world of golf, but in the meantime, the six-year-old prodigy from London, Ont., has his eyes set on the U.S. Kids Golf 2021 World Championship.

The little golfer recently came in third place at the U.S. Kids Golf Canadian Invitational, a two-day tournament held on Legends on the Niagara in Niagara Falls.

His success has earned him an invite to regional championships and invitationals all over the U.S., with an invitation to the 2021 World Championship expected to arrive in December.

Talon Nov, 6, of London shoots a smirk as he poses with his third-place trophy from the U.S. Kids Golf Canadian Invitational in Niagara Falls. Fanshawe Golf Coaches School / Facebook

Talon’s father Syvan Nov told Global News the love of golf is a family affair.

He and his wife are both big fans and Syvan said Talon was quick to develop his own interest.

“We bought him his first set of clubs as soon as he could walk and he has been swinging ever since,” said Syvan.

The proud father said he spotted his son’s talent early on, noting that Talon had always been an athletic kid.

“We knew that he really enjoyed the sport, so we kept him focused and we kept him having fun.”

Despite his young years, Talon has wasted no time in chipping away at achieving golf greatness.

He’s currently in his second year of training with the Fanshawe Golf Coaches School and has already had an experience that would make any golf fan jealous.

That experience took place during the Hero World Challenge, a charity tournament in The Bahamas for the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Talon eventually spotted Tiger Woods and asked him to sign his replica 2019 Masters Tournament flag.

The golfing legend, who was strolling around near a clubhouse, agreed and told Talon, “walk fast.”

Talon Nov, left of centre, and Tiger Woods, centre, walk along a golf course during the 2019 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Syvan Nov

While an invitation to the U.S. Kids Golf 2021 World Championship is expected, it is not yet clear if Talon will be able to attend, given the ongoing pandemic.

“Hopefully, COVID straightens itself out and borders open up, but as of right now it’s still up in the air,” Syvan added.

But the lack of certainty won’t lead to a lack of effort as young Talon works to build on his golfing milestones by continuing lessons with Fanshawe Golf Coaches School and taking part in any other tournaments that come his way.

As for anyone looking to hit the green sometime soon, the lad has simple advice: “Try your best and have fun.”

— With files from Global News’ Mike Stubbs.