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Sports

Steve Sullivan named Toronto Marlies head coach

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2026 10:46 am
1 min read
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TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs named Steve Sullivan head coach of the Toronto Marlies on Thursday.

Sullivan replaces John Gruden, who was promoted to an assistant coaching role with the Leafs after leading the club’s American Hockey League affiliate to the 2026 Calder Cup title.

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The 51-year-old Sullivan spent last season as an assistant coach with the Maple Leafs after two seasons on the Marlies’ staff.

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As a player, the Timmins, Ont., native recorded 290 goals and 457 assists in 1,011 NHL games over 16 seasons with six teams, including Toronto.

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Former Maple Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano was also promoted to assistant coach.

Goaltending coach Hannu Toivonen and video coach Nick Biamonte round out Sullivan’s coaching staff.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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