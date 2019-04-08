‘The whole town is buzzing’: Local club celebrates as Listowel’s Corey Conners wins first PGA title

Sports fans in Listowel, Ont., are thrilled with the news that local golfer Corey Conners has earned a ticket to the Masters Tournament following his win at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday, says a PGA professional at the Listowel Golf Club.

“The whole town was buzzing,” said Brenden Parsons, who is also director of operations at the club.

Conners, ranked 196th, shot a six-under-par 66 with a final-round run that included 10 birdies at TPC San Antonio.

He finished 20 under 268 to win the tournament, two shots over American Charley Hoffman.

“We’re incredibly proud,” said Parsons. “Not even able to put it into words right now.”

Despite the reaction, Parsons said that Conners’ win was “not a surprise by any means.”

“We knew he’d been playing really well. The missed cuts he had don’t really tell the whole story. I spoke to his coach Saturday afternoon, who said (Conners) is hitting the ball the best he’s ever hit it,” he explained.

Parsons, who says Conners is as smart as he is talented, explained that the Listowel native’s golfing abilities were evident from the start.

“He won our club championship as a junior [and] he worked for me in the golf shop for years. All the members know him… it’s clear why he’s so popular because he’s just a really nice, young man to cheer for,” Parsons said.

While there’s no way to know whether the Listowel Golf Club will raise another PGA title winner, Parsons said there are a number of young golfers at the club looking to shoot like Conners.

“He is an incredible role model for our young kids,” he added.

Conners will be making his second appearance at the Masters Tournament, with his first coming as an amateur in 2015.

