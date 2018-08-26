Rick Zamperin: Brooke Henderson is already the best Canadian golfer… ever

She may only be 20 and she’s only been on the LPGA Tour for three-plus seasons, but by winning the Canadian women’s golf championship on Sunday, Brooke Henderson has proven she’s the best golfer this country has ever produced.

The Smiths Falls, Ont. native was on point at the CP Women’s Open in Regina over the weekend and finished the tournament with a sensational final round 7-under 65.

READ MORE: Brooke Henderson makes history with win at CP Women’s Open

Her 21-under total was good for a four-shot victory and netted her a winning prize of $337,500 (U.S.).

It was also the first time that a Canadian woman had won the national championship in 45 years, when Jocelyne Bourassa hoisted the trophy in 1973.

But more importantly, the victory was Henderson’s seventh career win on the LPGA Tour, which is one shy of the eight Sandra Post recorded in her career — the most by a Canadian woman.

WATCH: 19-year-old Brooke Henderson wins 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic crown

2003 Masters champion Mike Weir and fellow Canadian George Knudson also have eight wins on the PGA Tour.

But despite being one win off the all-time Canadian golf wins record, Henderson, a two-time Canadian female athlete of the year, is atop my leaderboard of Canuck duffers.

READ MORE: Bob Moir, grandfather to LPGA golfer Brooke Henderson passes away

Again, she’s only 20, and by the time she’s done playing I wouldn’t be surprised if she has triple the number of wins as the next closest Canadian.

All hail Brooke. The best golfer this country had ever produced.