Brooke Henderson makes history with win at CP Women’s Open

History has been written in Regina, as Brooke Henderson becomes the first Canadian golfer to win the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open since 1973.

Just 20 years old, Henderson joins Jocelyn Bourassa as one of only two Canadians to win the event.

“It’s just amazing to be able to win this for all of Canada,” Henderson said.

“I don’t even know what I’m going to do tonight, I’m just so grateful and I think it’s going to take a little while for it to fully sink in. I’m the national champion, so that’s pretty cool.”

Henderson shot a 7-under on Sunday, finishing the tournament at 21-under, four shots better than runner-up Angel Yin of the United States.

“My game is in a really good spot right now. I hit the ball exactly where it needed to be, I got some breaks, made some putts and I was able to stay near the top of the leaderboard all four days,” Henderson said.

Henderson was in first place heading into the final round with a score of 14-under after shooting a 70 on Saturday.

The Smith Falls, Ont. native knew she would have to play better on Sunday if she wanted to end up on top.

Henderson did just that, hitting four birdies on Wascana Country Club’s back nine, solidifying the victory.

“I just really tried to stay focused today and not let it slip away. [I] was just trying to make more birdies and get further away from the crowd,” Henderson said.

Battling through the cold and rain for most of the day, Henderson stayed calm and composed capping off the day by sticking her final approach shot — from 69 yards out — within four feet of the pin, setting up the short birdie putt.

“This was a big deal for me. To be able to hit that shot and finally know that is was basically over was incredible,” Henderson said.

Despite the poor conditions, fans were undeterred from coming out and cheering on the Canadian.

“The crowds were incredible all week. Walking up to the first tee on Thursday, I didn’t think there would be that many people. The crowd(s) just seemed to grow bigger and bigger every single day,” Henderson said.

“To have their support and play as good as I did and hoist this trophy, I’m just so excited.”

Henderson took home US$337,500 and now has seven career LPGA Tour wins, moving her one tour win away from Sandra Post’s Canadian record.