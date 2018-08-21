2 Saskatoon golfers qualify for 2018 CP Women’s Open

The CP Women’s Open will have two Saskatoon women vying on the field this year.

The final four spots into the LPGA Tour tournament were decided in Monday’s final qualifying event at the Royal Regina Golf Club.

Saskatoon’s Bobbi Brandon carded a 2-over-par 74 among the 11-player field to become one of four golfers to claim final exemption into the CP Women’s Open.

Brandon is a PGA of Canada Professional who works out of Moon Lake Golf and Country Club.

She also competed in Canada’s National Women’s Open in 1998, where she missed the cut.

Brandon will be one of 16 Canadians trying to win the LPGA Tour event on home soil. The last golfer was Jocelyne Bourassa who won La Canadienne in 1973.

Saskatoon native Anna Young is making her first ever start in the CP Women’s Open from August 20 to 26 at Wascana Country Club in Regina.

Young is currently in her third year on the Symetra Tour, and is the four-time Saskatchewan Women’s Amateur champion.

The field of 156 competitors will vie for the US$2.25 million purse when the CP Women’s Open descends on Saskatchewan for the first time ever. The champion takes home $337,500.

Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital was named the official tournament charity for 2018. Funds raised will be supporting pediatric cardiology at the hospital under construction in Saskatoon. Donations are being matched by the CP Has Heart community program.