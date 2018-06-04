Bob Moir, grandfather to LPGA golfer Brooke Henderson passes away

Brooke Henderson’s grandfather, Bob Moir, has died after a brief battle with cancer. He was 81.

According to his obituary, “Bob was a true sportsman who loved the outdoors and had a deep understanding, respect and appreciation for the balance of nature. He was a skilled craftsman who loved to create — always busy. His charisma and candidness made him a valued friend and confidant. He always had a joke and a smile to brighten your day and lighten your heart. He lived his life with passion and compassion, executing strong values in all he did and believed. His family was always his number one priority. We always felt so loved, safe and respected.”

Moir is Darlene Henderson’s father and grandfather of Brittany and Brooke Henderson. Moir is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marlene, as well as his sister Elinor Commodore. Moir was a resident of Smiths Falls.

Brittany and Brooke wrote a message about their grandfather about the bond they shared and the memories they have.

“The bond that we shared with our Gramps was truly special,” said the message. “Between the golf courses, hockey rinks, our love of nature, just hanging out at home or our texts from afar, we shared so many great laughs, smiles and memories that will be deep in our hearts forever. We will miss him very much as he will also be missed by so many friends and family. Peace and happiness is found knowing he is welcomed Home by Our Father through the gates of heaven where Uncle Kenny will greet him with a big hug. You are forever loved.”

Brooke withdrew from the U.S. Women’s Open last Friday and she and Brittany, who was Brooke’s caddie, flew back to Ottawa abruptly.

The family is asking that donations to the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Moir.