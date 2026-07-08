Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Collaros questionable to face Argonauts

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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback situation is being kept as a closely-guarded secret just 48 hours ahead of Friday’s game against the Toronto Argonauts.

Minus injured quarterback Zach Collaros, the Bombers returned to the practice field after two days off with their only full session ahead of their week six matchup against the 2-2 Argos. But it was a closed practice and head coach Mike O’Shea didn’t reveal who led the first-string offence in practice or who’ll be playing at quarterback.

We do know Collaros did not participate in practice according to the official injury report. He left Sunday’s win in the second quarter after taking a blindside hit and did not return. The Bombers are calling it a neck injury and not a head injury and he’s listed as questionable to play.

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Recent acquisition Dru Brown didn’t dress against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats due to his unfamiliarity with the playbook and despite having just one practice this week, there’s a possibility Brown starts at QB on Friday.

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“I think he has a good understanding,” said O’Shea. “That happens in the game. You have a better understanding that there’s going to be an opportunity possibly.

“But there’s other things besides the playbook that have to happen, right? The familiarity of going through a camp with a group of guys is different than just the familiarity with the offence.”

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It’s only been three years since Brown played for Winnipeg and he spent the last two seasons under now-Bombers offensive coordinator Tommy Condell with the Ottawa RedBlacks.

The Bombers will reveal their starting quarterback when the depth chart comes out on Thursday.

The Bombers had seven players on their injury report, with offensive lineman Tui Eli also questionable after missing practice with an ankle injury.

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Five other players have already been ruled out. Wide receiver Kevens Clercius (knee), linebacker Lane Novak (knee), defensive back Ethan Ball (thigh), defensive tackle Tanner Schmekel (calf), and defensive lineman Da’Shaan Dixon (hip) will all sit out on Friday.