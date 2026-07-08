Winnipeg Jets announce new ECHL affiliate

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The Winnipeg Jets and the Manitoba Moose are getting a new ECHL affiliate after the end of their partnership with the Norfolk Admirals.

The Jets announced a new ECHL affiliation agreement with the Bloomington Bison in Illinois, but it’s only for one year.

This will be just the third season for the Bison after making their first ever playoff appearance earlier this year in just their second year of operation.

“We are excited to begin this new partnership with the Bloomington Bison,” said senior vice president & director of hockey operations Craig Heisinger in a media release. “The Bison have already shown their commitment to success on the ice, reaching the playoffs in their second season of operation.

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“We look forward to the opportunity, and professional environment, this affiliation will provide for our prospects.”

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Eight players who suited up for the Moose during their most recent campaign also spent time in the ECHL last season.

The Bison were an affiliate of the New York Rangers the past two seasons.

“I’m thrilled for the next step in growing our organization,” said Bloomington Bison president Andy Zilch. “The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose have a long and proven track record of developing talent on and off the ice. Their vision and professionalism align with our values in Bloomington, and this affiliation will provide even more opportunities for our players, and for our fans to see them grow.”

The Jets organization had been sending their prospects to the Admirals for the past three seasons.

The American Hockey League also announced the home opener for each of their 32 clubs and the Moose will play in three different home openers, their own and two others.

The Moose kick off the season on home ice against the longtime rival Chicago Wolves on Saturday, October 3. They’ll play in the Grand Rapids Griffins home opener the following Friday before stopping in Chicago to face the Wolves the next night.

The complete AHL schedule will be unveiled on Thursday.