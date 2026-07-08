Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Justin Bieber to perform at World Cup’s 1st halftime show on July 19

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted July 8, 2026 3:54 pm
1 min read
Justin Bieber View image in full screen
FILE - Justin Bieber performs during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Justin Bieber has been announced as a co-headliner at the FIFA World Cup final halftime show, the federation announced Wednesday.

The Canadian superstar is set to perform alongside Madonna, Shakira and BTS at the tournament’s first-ever halftime show, which will be curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

It will take place on July 19, the day of the game’s championship match, held at New York New Jersey Stadium.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world,” Bieber said in a press release.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The governing body has said the show would support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is raising US$100 million to help children access education and soccer.

Story continues below advertisement

“When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino also said in the press release.

“We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver hosts Canada’s last World Cup game'
Vancouver hosts Canada’s last World Cup game

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices