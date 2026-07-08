Justin Bieber to perform at World Cup’s 1st halftime show on July 19

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Justin Bieber has been announced as a co-headliner at the FIFA World Cup final halftime show, the federation announced Wednesday.

The Canadian superstar is set to perform alongside Madonna, Shakira and BTS at the tournament’s first-ever halftime show, which will be curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

It will take place on July 19, the day of the game’s championship match, held at New York New Jersey Stadium.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world,” Bieber said in a press release.

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The governing body has said the show would support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is raising US$100 million to help children access education and soccer.

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“When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino also said in the press release.

“We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world.”