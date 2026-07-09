‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ singer Bonnie Tyler dead at 75

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Singer Bonnie Tyler, best known for singing the chart-topping power ballad Total Eclipse of the Heart, has died at the age of 75, according to a statement from the singer’s family.

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” a statement on Instagram read.

“We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy,” the statement added.

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The news comes after Tyler was hospitalized in May in Faro, where she had a home, for emergency intestinal surgery and was later placed in an induced coma.

In June, Tyler’s family said that she was no longer in an induced coma but “remains very unwell” following emergency surgery in Portugal.

In a statement posted to Tyler’s official website on June 15, her family and team shared an update on how she was progressing with her recovery.

“Bonnie is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal. Although her condition is improving it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time,” the statement read.

Tyler’s team also announced that it would be cancelling or postponing her remaining shows this summer.

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“This will affect every current show until the end of August. At present we are still hopeful that our shows in the autumn will go ahead,” her team added. “We apologise to all of Bonnie’s fans and to our promoter partners for the disappointment that this will cause but trust that you will understand and bear with us in these difficult circumstances. We hope to see you next year instead.”

The 75-year-old singer’s team also thanked Tyler’s fans for “the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you she is aware of you, and very grateful for, your good wishes.”

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“Bonnie’s family continue to ask for privacy and promise that we will issue further updates as soon as there are significant developments to share,” the statement concluded.

In May, a statement was posted on Tyler’s official website, saying she thanked fans “for the incredible outpouring of love and well wishes we’ve received for Bonnie over the last few days. It truly means the world.”

Tyler was placed in a medically induced coma at a Portugal hospital “to aid her recovery,” the statement added.

Tyler’s manager Matt Davis said, “We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to.”

A day prior, representatives for Tyler said she was “recuperating” in a hospital in Portugal following an emergency surgery.

The Total Eclipse of the Heart singer was hospitalized following undisclosed intestinal issues, according to a statement from her team on her official website.

“We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery,” the statement read. “The surgery went well and she is now recuperating.

“We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.”

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In March, the 75-year-old singer told Hello! that she was in “good health.”

“I’m fit enough at the moment, touch wood, and I’m really enjoying doing the shows,” she said. “I’m still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you’ve got your health, you’ve got everything.”

Tyler did note that she’s had “problems with my knees.”

“I didn’t have new knees, I had what they call washouts [a surgical knee procedure], which turned out to be very successful. So, hopefully that will last for a long time,” she said.

Tyler earned three Grammy nods, represented Britain at the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 — where she came in 19th — and was awarded an MBE for her services to music by Queen Elizabeth II in 2023, all largely thanks to Total Eclipse of the Heart, which has had more that 1 billion streams, boosted by real eclipses in 2017 and 2024.

In 2017, she joined Joe Jonas’ band DNCE for a performance on the cruise ship Oasis of the Seas as part of a Total Eclipse Cruise. When the moon passed in front of the sun, they played Total Eclipse of the Heart.

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Her most recent song was her 2021 single, Only Love. Other hits include Lost in France, Holding Out for a Hero and It’s a Heartache.

In April 2024, Tyler spoke about the success of Total Eclipse of the Heart during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“Every time the eclipse comes, everyone all over the world, they play Total Eclipse of the Heart’ and I never get tired of singing it,” she said.

The song went No. 2 on the U.S. iTunes charts in April 2024 ahead of the total solar eclipse, 41 years after it’s initial release in 1983.

Last year, Tyler said that touring “keeps me going.”

“I consider myself a working-class girl, and I’ve never stopped working,” she told The Times in January 2025. “Moving my parents from the council house where I was brought up to a cottage in Mumbles is the thing I’m most proud of, but it does feel like an achievement to still be wanted by audiences at my age. I’m pretty energetic.”

Tyler is survived by her husband Robert Sullivan.

—With files from The Associated Press