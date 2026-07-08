What will Vancouver look like now FIFA World Cup has moved on?

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Vancouver was a lot quieter on Wednesday following the city’s final World Cup match at BC Place on Tuesday.

And that’s not all that will change.

FIFA’s host committee says crews will be removing temporary event signage from the Last Mile spectator route over the next few weeks.

Most local traffic restrictions and game day road closures have ended and city staff are working to reopen Pacific Boulevard later this month, according to Vancouver’s FIFA website.

While BC Place match days saw 1,200 police officers on shift, the Vancouver Police Department said there will be between 400 and 600 officers dedicated to game days for the rest of the tournament.

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After July 19, the city will determine how many officers are needed for the Granville Pedestrian Zone extension, where policing is estimated to cost $200,000 a week.

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“We will be tapering off a lot of our resources in terms of policing, but we still have a deployment until the 19,” Sgt. Adam Donaldson with the Vancouver police said.

“There is still the Granville Pedestrian Zone; there’s still Fan Fest; there are still a lot of events that need policing attention.”

City of Vancouver staff said no decisions have yet been made about allowing food trucks back into the pedestrian zone as they are continuing to review safety, design and operational requirements.

1:56 Vancouver hosts Canada’s last World Cup game

According to a Vancouver host committee spokesperson, event-related dressing, including most banners and some wayfinding signage, will remain in place across the city until late July.

One of the most photographed and recognizable symbols of the World Cup, Science World’s football dome, will remain in place for now, a spokesperson confirmed.

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FIFA’s official logos for sales and advertising conclude on July 20, at which point the organization’s branding and intellectual property rules will no longer be in effect.