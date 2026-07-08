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1 comment

  1. Doug Brekfaust
    July 8, 2026 at 9:14 pm

    I think it will look alot like it did before.
    It’s not like an earth quake hit the city.

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Canada

What will Vancouver look like now FIFA World Cup has moved on?

By Kristen Robinson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 8, 2026 7:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What willl post-World Cup Vancouver look like?'
What willl post-World Cup Vancouver look like?
The streets of Vancouver are much quieter now that the last World Cup game at BC Place has been played. Kristen Robinson reports on what will change, and what won't change, now that the world's biggest sporting event has moved on.
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Vancouver was a lot quieter on Wednesday following the city’s final World Cup match at BC Place on Tuesday.

And that’s not all that will change.

FIFA’s host committee says crews will be removing temporary event signage from the Last Mile spectator route over the next few weeks.

Most local traffic restrictions and game day road closures have ended and city staff are working to reopen Pacific Boulevard later this month, according to Vancouver’s FIFA website.

While BC Place match days saw 1,200 police officers on shift, the Vancouver Police Department said there will be between 400 and 600 officers dedicated to game days for the rest of the tournament.

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After July 19, the city will determine how many officers are needed for the Granville Pedestrian Zone extension, where policing is estimated to cost $200,000 a week.

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“We will be tapering off a lot of our resources in terms of policing, but we still have a deployment until the 19,” Sgt. Adam Donaldson with the Vancouver police said.

“There is still the Granville Pedestrian Zone; there’s still Fan Fest; there are still a lot of events that need policing attention.”

City of Vancouver staff said no decisions have yet been made about allowing food trucks back into the pedestrian zone as they are continuing to review safety, design and operational requirements.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver hosts Canada’s last World Cup game'
Vancouver hosts Canada’s last World Cup game

According to a Vancouver host committee spokesperson, event-related dressing, including most banners and some wayfinding signage, will remain in place across the city until late July.

One of the most photographed and recognizable symbols of the World Cup, Science World’s football dome, will remain in place for now, a spokesperson confirmed.

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FIFA’s official logos for sales and advertising conclude on July 20, at which point the organization’s branding and intellectual property rules will no longer be in effect.

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