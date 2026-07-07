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Sports

BC Place to host last World Cup game between Switzerland and Colombia

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 7, 2026 1:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver caught up in World Cup fever'
Vancouver caught up in World Cup fever
FILE: Vancouver gets caught up in FIFA World Cup fever. – Jun 22, 2026
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BC Place will host its last World Cup game on Tuesday — a round-of-16 matchup between Switzerland and Colombia.

The tournament has injected vibrancy into Vancouver, with tourists and locals coming out to show their support for teams playing in the stadium’s seven matches.

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Colombia fans are marching from Jonathan Rogers Park to BC Place and Switzerland fans are marching from the Blarney Stone to the stadium.

The province estimates that hosting the World Cup will cost as much as $729 million, while revenue is projected at up to $615 million.

The match gets underway at 1 p.m. PT.

More to come.

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