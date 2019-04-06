Candiac youth only Quebecer heading to Augusta elite golf competition

Andy Mac is heading to Augusta, Georgia. And though it’s the home of the Masters Golf Tournament, he isn’t going there as any kind of spectator, but as a participant

Mac is the only Quebecer participating in the annual Drive, Chip and Putt Finals — a skills competition for elite young golfers on Sunday.

READ MORE: N.S. researcher uncovers method that could help golfers improve their game

The 11-year-old from Candiac told Global News he practices four hours a day in the summer, and two hours a day in the winter.

I caught up with Candiac resident Andy Mac recently. He's 11 now (he's 3 in this photo) and the only Quebecer heading off to the Drive, Chip and Putt Competition in Augusta, Ga. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/xwV6KkT1Y5 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 6, 2019

Mac’s family is immensely proud of his accomplishments so far.

Yurie Artola is Andy Mac's mother. She's unbelievably proud of her son and has the newspaper clippings to prove it. He had an epiphany this past winter when he tweaked his swing. Remember: most people live their whole lives without liking their swing. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/y9zUUsUiyA — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 6, 2019

“It makes me believe, you know? I feel the same thing he’s feeling because he’s my son,” said his mother, Yurie Artola.

Mac speaks four languages — English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese, the last two he learned from his Salvadoran mother and Vietnamese father, respectively.

READ MORE: Student golf player gets best score at boys tournament, denied trophy because she’s a girl

He also started golfing at age three. When asked about the secret to his success, he replied:

“I just commit to my shot, and think positive I’m going to hit it well.”

WATCH: Visually-impaired golfers swing into new season