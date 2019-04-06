Sports
April 6, 2019 3:51 pm
Updated: April 6, 2019 4:14 pm

Candiac youth only Quebecer heading to Augusta elite golf competition

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

Andy Mac showing off his golf swing.

Billy Shields/Global News
Andy Mac is heading to Augusta, Georgia. And though it’s the home of the Masters Golf Tournament, he isn’t going there as any kind of spectator, but as a participant

Mac is the only Quebecer participating in the annual Drive, Chip and Putt Finals — a skills competition for elite young golfers on Sunday.

The 11-year-old from Candiac told Global News he practices four hours a day in the summer, and two hours a day in the winter.

Mac’s family is immensely proud of his accomplishments so far.

“It makes me believe, you know? I feel the same thing he’s feeling because he’s my son,” said his mother, Yurie Artola.

Mac speaks four languages — English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese, the last two he learned from his Salvadoran mother and Vietnamese father, respectively.

He also started golfing at age three. When asked about the secret to his success, he replied:

“I just commit to my shot, and think positive I’m going to hit it well.”

