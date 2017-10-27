Sports
October 27, 2017 9:15 am

Student golf player gets best score at boys tournament, denied trophy because she’s a girl

By Staff The Associated Press

Lunenburg High School's Emily Nash tees off during the Central Massachusetts Division 3 boys' golf tournament at Blissful Meadows in Uxbridge, Mass. Nash, who had the best score at a boys' golf tournament in Massachusetts, has been denied the trophy because she's a girl.

Christine Peterson/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP
A A

A female high school student who had the best score at a boys’ golf tournament in Massachusetts has been denied the trophy because she’s a girl.

Lunenburg High School student Emily Nash’s score of 75 at the Central Massachusetts Division 3 boys’ golf tournament was better than the runner-up. But Nash wasn’t awarded first place and won’t advance to next week’s state tournament because of a rule set by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

READ MORE: Brooke Henderson, 17, becomes youngest Canadian winner on LPGA Tour

The rule states that girls playing on a fall boys’ team can’t be entered in the Boys Fall Individual Tournament.

That means the 16-year-old Nash can’t compete as an individual, and her score on Tuesday only counted to her team’s total.

READ MORE: Canadian teenage golfer stars at U.S. Women’s Open

The tournament director tells The Telegram & Gazette he made Nash aware of the rule before the tournament began.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
female golf tournament trophy
girl golf tournament trophy
Golf
Golf Tournament
Golf tournament girl
golf tournament in Massachusetts
student golf tournament

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News