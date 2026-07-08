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Sports

Toronto Raptors sign forward Kyle Anderson

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2026 3:20 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Kyle Anderson, the NBA club announced Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The six-foot-eight, 230-pound veteran from Fairview, N.J., averaged 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, one steal and 19.8 minutes in 43 games with Utah, Memphis and Minnesota last season.

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He shot 53 per cent from the field and scored in double figures in seven games, including a season-high 22 points off the bench in Utah’s Jan. 1 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Anderson also appeared in eight playoff games with the Timberwolves.

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Anderson was picked 30th overall by San Antonio in the 2014 NBA draft.

He holds career averages of 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, one steal and 21.4 minutes in 757 games (313 starts) across 12 seasons with San Antonio, Memphis, Minnesota, Golden State, Miami and Utah.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2026.

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