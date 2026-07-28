Fajardo, McAllister and Theis all earn CFL honours

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TORONTO – Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo, Calgary Stampeders returner Tyreik McAllister and running back Travis Theis of the Montreal Alouettes were named the CFL’s players of the week Tuesday,

Fajardo completed 25-of-32 passes for a career-high 510 yards with four TDs in Edmonton’s 36-34 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Fajardo had four completions of 30-plus yards, including touchdown passes of 57 and 81 yards to Austin Mack in the second half while finishing with a perfect 158.3 efficiency rating.

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McAllister became the first player in CFL history to score rushing, receiving and return TDs in a half, doing so in Calgary’s 52-30 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

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McAllister returned a missed field goal 118 yards for a touchdown and scored multiple times in a game for the first time in his CFL career.

Theis ran 19 times — tying his career high — for a career-best 156 yards and a touchdown in Montreal’s 31-18 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. It is the second straight week Theis has earned top player recognition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2026.