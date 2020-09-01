Coronavirus: Alberta to explain Wednesday where federal school reopening money is going

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s education minister will announce how the province will use its portion of the $2 billion the federal government announced last week to help school boards across the country deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While at an announcement on Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney said Adriana LaGrange was finishing up her consultation with school boards and superintendents that day and would be making the announcement on where Alberta’s $262 million will be directed sometime on Wednesday.

“We appreciate the cooperation of school boards and superintendents in developing the Alberta principles for the safe re-entry of schools,” Kenney said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the funding on Aug. 26 while at an elementary school in Toronto.

While education is a provincial responsibility, Trudeau said he had been hearing from Liberal MPs that parents were still concerned even after the provinces laid out their plans.

“So we said, ‘Let’s give the provinces even more resources to be able to do everything that is necessary to keep our kids safe,”’ he said last week.

Though Kenney said his government is appreciative to the federal government for the additional funding, he cautioned parents that it’s not going to result in significantly reduced class sizes.

According to Kenney, to cut current class sizes in half would cost billions of dollars — to build hundreds of new schools and training, certifying and hiring enough teachers.

“We estimate that reducing class sizes in half would cost about $4 billion. Here we’re talking about $260 million from the federal government. So that is one fifteenth of the estimated cost of reducing class sizes in half,” he said.

“So that gives you a scale of proposals to reduce class sizes in half are actually proposals to keep the schools shut.” Tweet This

The Opposition NDP has proposed the provincial government shouldn’t even consider reopening schools until it can guarantee class sizes of no more than 15 students.

Kenney said he’s accepted all along that COVID-19 infections in schools are inevitable and that’s no reason to keep classrooms shuttered.

“We appreciate the additional federal funding, but there is no world in which you could reduce class sizes in half and reopen the schools for the current school year,” Kenney said.

“It’s simply fictitious. It has nothing to do with reality.” Tweet This

Alberta’s school reentry plan has been under additional scrutiny after a health order was signed by the province’s chief medical officer of health over the weekend that stated students would not be required to distance from one another when seated in their desks when they return to school.

“The same concerns that are being raised here are being raised in every other province and every other jurisdiction around the world and we are trying to learn from the experiences of those schools that did reopen earlier,” Kenney said Tuesday.

“It’s on that evidence that the chief medical officer of health developed her advice to the government.” Tweet This

Kenney did not say what time LaGrange is expected to make the announcement on Wednesday.

With a file from The Canadian Press

