Deena Hinshaw explains Alberta’s desk spacing, masking in the classroom rules
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw explains why Alberta’s return-to-school plan does not require desks to be spaced two meters apart. She explained why the province didn’t go with scenario two, which would split classes and have staggered school days. Hinshaw said she will be monitoring schools very closely and will recommend moving to scenario two if the situation requires it. She also spoke further about masking in the classroom.