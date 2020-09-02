Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Education
September 2 2020 1:47pm
02:38

$262M will be dispersed to Alberta school boards in 2 phases on a per student basis

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announces Alberta will disperse the $262 million in federal funding in two phases — in September and later in the school year. She said $250 million will go to school boards based on a per-student model, to be used for staffing, modifying classrooms, PPE, cleaning, special needs supports, online learning and teacher supports. The remaining $12 million will go school boards seeing an increase in online and distancing learning enrolments.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home