$262M will be dispersed to Alberta school boards in 2 phases on a per student basis

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announces Alberta will disperse the $262 million in federal funding in two phases — in September and later in the school year. She said $250 million will go to school boards based on a per-student model, to be used for staffing, modifying classrooms, PPE, cleaning, special needs supports, online learning and teacher supports. The remaining $12 million will go school boards seeing an increase in online and distancing learning enrolments.