Saskatoon band Bombargo get most excellent surprise with cameo in ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’

It was a most excellent surprise for one Saskatoon band when they found out they made a cameo in one of their favourite movie franchises.

Some members of Saskatoon band Bombargo said they are huge fans of the Bill & Ted series. The latest film, Bill & Ted Face the Music, put out calls for fan-submitted videos.

So two bandmates took to their skateboards, guitars in hand, and filmed a video playing as they zoom down the street.

“We thought that that would be totally stellar if we were able to get in so we figured we would try,” guitarist and singer Anthony Thoen said on Monday.

He and bandmate Spencer Chilliak put the video together, but they said they didn’t expect to make the film’s final cut.

It wasn’t until the film was released in Canada on Friday that they even realized they made a small appearance after fans and friends began sending them messages.

“You get the first text and you’re like ‘Whoa, dude! We made it’ like we’re finally in the Bill & Ted universe, in the movies, it’s insane to me,” said an excited Chilliak, who has several tattoos devoted to the franchise.

“I couldn’t see a band that related more to us than Bill & Ted,” he said. “They’re just on these ridiculous antics and they say ‘Dude’ a lot and that’s just kind of right up my alley.”

Bombargo has yet to see the film. Their lead singer is in quarantine, they said, and the band plans to go see the movie Wednesday.

“We’re just absolutely honoured to be part of Bill and Ted history,” Thoen said.

