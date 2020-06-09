‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ trailer: A most excellent, long-awaited reboot

Send this page to someone via email

Most excellent news, Bill & Ted fans: the debut trailer for the sci-fi/comedy franchise’s upcoming 2020 installment, Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020), has arrived.

That’s right, on Tuesday (June 9), fans of the infamous onscreen duo — Bill S. Preston (portrayed by Alex Winter) and Ted Theodore Logan (Keanu Reeves) — were re-introduced to the knucklehead rockers in a first-look trailer — after a 29-year hiatus.

In the one-minute, 15-second snippet, Bill and Ted — whose careers as world-class rock stars have seemingly dwindled — are visited by a desperate and mysterious panel of world rulers from the future who tell them that they were supposed to “unite the world” and “save reality,” 25 years after the events of Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991).

“Bill and Ted, what do you have to say for yourselves,” asks the Great Leader, a new character, who is played by a levitating Holland Taylor.

(L-R) Alex Winter (Bill) and Keanu Reeves (Ted) in a posted for ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ (2020), which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on Aug. 21. VVS Films

“Be excellent to each other,” replies Bill, reviving the fan-favourite catchphrase from the original two films.

“Party on, dudes,” adds Ted.

Now, with an impending sense of doom and guilt regarding the fate of the planet, and the added responsibility of being two middle-aged fathers, the bumbling metalheads set out on a journey to travel to the future to “steal” a song written by their future selves, in hopes that it will “unite the world.”

“Bill, we’ve spent our whole lives trying to write the song that will unite the world,” says Ted. “Why can’t we just go to the future when we have written it?”

The action-packed trailer sees not only the return of Rufus’s phone booth time machine originally seen in Bill and Teds Excellent Adventure (1989), but also from William Sadler, who played the grim reaper, or Death, in their Bogus Journey.

At the end of the sneak peek, Bill and Ted are seen once again in the iconic time machine, which takes them to the middle of a jail yard, where they meet even older versions of themselves.

“How’d you like our song?” asks an extremely muscular and tattooed Bill.

It’s a little on the dark side. But y’know … ,” says young Ted. “It’s cool.”

(L-R) Keanu Reeves (Ted) and Alex Winter (Bill) in ‘Bill & Ted Fac the Music’. Set for an Aug. 21, 2020 release worldwide. VVS Films

As of this writing, the release date for Bill & Ted Face the Music has not been affected by COVID-19.

The Dean Parisot-directed flick is currently scheduled for an Aug. 21 release worldwide.

