‘Bill & Ted’ sequel confirmed, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter to reprise roles

Bill & Ted fans rejoice, because the Wyld Stallyns are officially back.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, work on a third installment of the cult favourite franchise is now firmly in the works with both original stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter set to reprise their original roles.

The new movie will be called Bill & Ted Face The Music and will focus on the iconic duo, who’ve put their time travelling behind them and are now middle-aged dads. As Wyld Stallyns struggle to write the greatest song of all time as prophesized in the original film, our heroes decide to break out the time machine and head into the past for some inspiration, along with their two teenage daughters.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get the whole band back together again,” Reeves tells THR.

Recently, Reeves and Winter reunited for a special Entertainment Weekly photo shoot and interview. Discussing a potential third Bill & Ted film, Reeves revealed he was first approached about the movie more than 10 years ago.

“[Writers] Chris [Matheson] and Ed [Solomon} came to us in 2007 with the idea of doing it,” Reeves explained. “They pitched us an idea. It sounded great.” Simple, right? “In show business,” Reeves says, wearily, “There’s show and then there’s business.”

“We wanted to get it right,” Solomon said of writing the script for Bill & Ted 3. “We wanted to have it be something that we — all four of us, Chris and I, Alex and Keanu — could stand behind, and know we’re doing this for the right reasons.”

“Everybody’s a little older now,” noted Reeves. “A little afraid.”

Winter added, “There are certain comparisons. A rock band that never goes to the place it thought it was going to get to. Having that moment in their life of going: ‘Do we try to get there, or give up the dream?’”

“Indomitable spirits confronted with, ‘Is this the end?’” Reeves chimed in. “Of course, there is a little caveat in that someone comes from the future and says: ‘Not only do you have to save the world, you have to save everything.’”

“I think it’s kind of like A Christmas Carol with Bill and Ted,” teased Solomon. “Looking at their lives, and really kind of rediscovering what they’re about.”

The team have had trouble getting the script picked up, but perhaps these new details will lead to an increased social media demand for the film to be produced.