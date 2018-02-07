Saskatoon band Bombargo’s new track makes Taylor Swift’s list of favourite songs

Bombargo, a band based in Saskatoon, hopes it’s on the brink of superstardom after receiving accolades from Taylor Swift.

The American music icon shared her Spotify music list on Monday with her 106 million followers on Instagram and 87 million followers on Twitter.

The list features Swift’s 43 favourite tracks right now, including Mr. No Good by Saskatoon’s Bombargo.

“Does Taylor Swift know just how small we are?” Nathan Thoen, the band’s lead singer wonders.

“I don’t know if she does because she’s literally in some ways broke us because we’ve never even been put in another Spotify play list before,” Thoen, who originally believed a social media staffer of Swift’s made the online post, said.

“So this is like the first play list we’ve ever been shared in and it happens to be Taylor Swift’s favourite songs made by Taylor Swift so yeah, we just can’t really believe it.”

The band has been working together for three years. In January, Bombargo had as few as 800 listeners on Spotify.

Since launching Mr. No Good, it has 50 thousand listeners, and when the new Spotify numbers are released, it is expecting the numbers to jump astronomically thanks to Swift’s shout out.

Thoen is most curious how Swift heard of Bombargo and hopes this leads to an opportunity to collaborate with her.

First though, Bombargo wants its hometown to get behind the band and is asking Saskatonians to contact local radio stations and ask for air time for any of the band’s tracks.