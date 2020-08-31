Six new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 708

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed six new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 708, including 37 deaths.

Three of the new cases are in Barrie, while the other cases are in Huntsville, Georgian Bay and Bracebridge, Ont.

The Barrie cases involve a child, a woman who’s between the ages of 18 and 34, and a man who’s between the ages of 65 and 79.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The other cases involve a woman and a man who are between the ages of 18 and 34, as well as a man who’s between the ages of 45 and 64.

The Bracebridge case is a result of an institutional outbreak, while the case involving a Barrie child is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

Story continues below advertisement

The source of infection for the other four cases is still under investigation.

Of all the health unit’s 708 total cases, 90 per cent — or 638 — have recovered, while one person remains in hospital. About 20 per cent of cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

On Monday, Ontario reported 114 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 42,309, including 2,811 deaths.