Ontario reports 114 new coronavirus cases with nearly 25,100 tests conducted

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 114 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 42,309.

It’s a similar increase compared to Sunday, when 112 cases were reported.

“Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Forty-one cases are from Toronto, 21 from Ottawa, 16 from Peel Region, and 12 from York Region.

Read more: Canada to secure up to 76 million coronavirus vaccine doses from Novavax

A total of 38,277 cases are considered resolved which is over 90 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Elliott said the province processed nearly 25,100 additional tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has now reported 100 or more COVID-19 cases in 10 of the last 11 days.

One new death was also announced on Monday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,811.

A total of 49 people are hospitalized with the virus (down by two), with 18 in intensive care (down by two) and nine on a ventilator (down by one).

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Aug. 29 — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

19,799 people are male

22,209 people are female

2,798 people are 19 and under

13,276 people are 20 to 39

12,590 people are 40 to 59

7,539 people are 60 to 79

6,100 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,848 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as in recent days. There are currently nine outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are no active cases among long-term care residents and 19 among staff.

2:36 Worldwide COVID-19 infections surpass 25 million Worldwide COVID-19 infections surpass 25 million

Story continues below advertisement