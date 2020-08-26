Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 26 2020 5:55pm
02:45

Feds add over $760 million to support Ontario’s back-to-school plan

The money which was announced Wednesday is part of the federal government’s newly-created “Safe Return to Class Fund.” Travis Dhanraj reports.

