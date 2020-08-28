Menu

Canada
August 28 2020 3:53pm
01:31

Coronavirus: Ontario premier Ford says ‘Canadians listen a lot more than Americans’ to health experts during pandemic

Asked about a chart comparing Ontario to U.S. jurisdictions regarding COVID-19 rates, how fair it is and whether the standard for the province should perhaps be higher, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said it looks at overall population. He said compared to some U.S. jurisdictions, like California or New York State, the province is doing a good job. Ford said while they aren’t “out of the woods,” people need to continue listening to health experts on COVID-19, but stressed that “Canadians listen a lot more than Americans do.”

