Ontario reports 148 new coronavirus cases marking largest single-day increase since July 24

Ontario reported 148 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 42,083.

It’s the largest single-day increase in cases since July 24 when 195 were reported.

The provincial death toll stayed at 2,809 as no new deaths were reported.

“Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Forty-one cases were from Toronto, 32 from Peel Region, 20 from Ottawa, and 19 from Windsor-Essex.

Ontario has reported 100 or more new coronavirus cases each day over the past week, with the exception of Wednesday.

A total of 38,126 cases are considered resolved which is over 90 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Elliott said more than 32,100 additional tests have been conducted, which is among all-time highs. The province has now conducted a total of 2,916,275 tests.

A total of 51 people are hospitalized with the virus (down by 10), with 17 in intensive care (down by one) and 5 on a ventilator (down by seven).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

19,698 people are male

22,087 people are female

2,758 people are 19 and under

13,175 people are 20 to 39

12,542 people are 40 to 59

7,512 people are 60 to 79

6,091 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,848 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as in recent days. There are currently nine outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are no active cases among long-term care residents and 19 among staff.

