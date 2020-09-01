Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

5 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 713

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 2:02 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario premier Ford says ‘Canadians listen a lot more than Americans’ to health experts during pandemic
Asked about a chart comparing Ontario to U.S. jurisdictions regarding COVID-19 rates, how fair it is and whether the standard for the province should perhaps be higher, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said it looks at overall population.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 713, including 37 deaths.

Three of the new cases are in Barrie and involve a child, a woman between the ages of 18 and 34, and a man between the ages of 65 and 79.

Read more: Canada secures 2 new deals for possible COVID-19 vaccines

Two of the new cases are in New Tecumseth and involve a man and a woman who are both between the ages of 18 and 34.

The source of infection for all of the new cases is still under investigation.

Of all the health unit’s 713 total COVID-19 cases, 90 per cent — 642 — have recovered, while one person remains in hospital. About 20 per cent of cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario reports 112 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; total cases top 42,400

There have been 19 coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with 11 at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 112 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 42,421, including 2,812 deaths.

Ontario teachers’ union file labour board complaint
