5 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 713

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 713, including 37 deaths.

Three of the new cases are in Barrie and involve a child, a woman between the ages of 18 and 34, and a man between the ages of 65 and 79.

Two of the new cases are in New Tecumseth and involve a man and a woman who are both between the ages of 18 and 34.

The source of infection for all of the new cases is still under investigation.

Of all the health unit’s 713 total COVID-19 cases, 90 per cent — 642 — have recovered, while one person remains in hospital. About 20 per cent of cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 19 coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with 11 at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 112 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 42,421, including 2,812 deaths.