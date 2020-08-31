Coronavirus: Face coverings to be mandatory at all Starbucks Canada locations

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Sept. 14, anyone visiting a Starbucks store across Canada will be required to wear a face covering.

The company announced the move Monday, saying they are continuing to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep their employees and customers safe.

Customers who do not want to wear a covering can still order through the drive-thru, use curbside pickup through the Starbucks app or place an order for delivery.

The coffee giant joins a growing list of companies making face coverings mandatory for all customers and employees while inside their facilities.

Walmart Canada made them mandatory starting Aug. 12, and Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills locations implemented the policy starting Aug. 29.

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has not ordered masks to be worn in any locations, but has said she “recommends strongly” the use of masks in any situation where people are unable to maintain two metres of physical distance.

Non-medical masks do little to protect the person wearing them, but can play an important role in helping stop the spread of the virus, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.