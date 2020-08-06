Walmart Canada making masks mandatory in all stores starting Aug. 12

Send this page to someone via email

Walmart Canada has announced it is making masks or face coverings mandatory in all stores starting Aug. 12.

In a statement, the company said this will apply in every store, regardless of whether there is a local government mandate in place.

The company says Health Canada has identified that when worn properly, a person wearing a mask or face covering can help reduce the spread of respiratory droplets.

Customers are asked to bring their own face coverings while they shop.

Walmart Canada says it has already implemented measures such as increased cleaning, wellness checks for staff at the start of each shift, limiting the number of customers in the store at one time, cleaning shopping carts, as well as installing plexiglass dividers at registers and one-way floor markings.

Walmart Canada has more than 400 stores across the country.

