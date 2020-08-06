Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Walmart Canada making masks mandatory in all stores starting Aug. 12

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 5:55 pm
Wearing a face mask or face covering will be mandatory in all Walmart Canada stores starting mid-August.
Wearing a face mask or face covering will be mandatory in all Walmart Canada stores starting mid-August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Walmart Canada has announced it is making masks or face coverings mandatory in all stores starting Aug. 12.

In a statement, the company said this will apply in every store, regardless of whether there is a local government mandate in place.

The company says Health Canada has identified that when worn properly, a person wearing a mask or face covering can help reduce the spread of respiratory droplets.

Customers are asked to bring their own face coverings while they shop.

Read more: Walmart Canada to spend $3.5B on improving online and in-store services

Walmart Canada says it has already implemented measures such as increased cleaning, wellness checks for staff at the start of each shift, limiting the number of customers in the store at one time, cleaning shopping carts, as well as installing plexiglass dividers at registers and one-way floor markings.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Walmart Canada has more than 400 stores across the country.

Coronavirus: Walmart makes mask-wearing mandatory in all it’s U.S. locations
Coronavirus: Walmart makes mask-wearing mandatory in all it’s U.S. locations
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 PandemicWalmartCoronavirus BCmandatory masksWalmart CanadaWalmart Canada face coveringsWalmart Canada masksWalmart mandatory masksWalmart masks
Flyers
More weekly flyers